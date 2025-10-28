Group urges Tinubu to treat 2025 capital budget as national priority

A civic accountability organisation, the Coalition for Equitable Development and Fiscal Justice (CEDFJ), has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the implementation of the 2025 capital budget, describing it as crucial to the success of his economic reforms.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its President, Dr. Gbenga Akinbowale, and National Secretary, Gloria Maduegbuna, the group said bureaucratic delays in budget execution were slowing down economic recovery and weakening public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The Ministry of Finance has become the weakest link in the President’s economic architecture,” the statement said.

“While the President has shown courage in reforming oil subsidy, foreign exchange policy, and national planning, slow execution and delayed capital releases continue to undermine these efforts.”

The organisation warned that unless urgent action is taken to address inefficiencies in the fiscal system, Nigeria risks repeating the pattern of delayed funding and abandoned projects that have hampered past administrations.

“The President must now see the 2025 capital budget as a national emergency,” the group noted.

“Each year, funds are released late, projects stall midway, and inflation erodes the value of appropriations. This must not continue under an administration that promised a break from the past.”

CEDFJ cautioned that the pace of fiscal performance “is not politically sustainable,” stressing that uncompleted infrastructure and stalled public projects could weaken citizens’ faith in ongoing reforms.

Akinbowale said the coalition’s review of past budgets revealed that less than 70 percent of capital allocations were utilised by most ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) between 2021 and 2024.

“It is no longer strategic to repeat the same bureaucratic patterns that have failed for years. The Ministry of Finance must act as an enabler of growth, not a bottleneck,” he said.

The group urged President Tinubu to personally oversee capital releases and demand quarterly performance reports from the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General.

“The credibility of the Renewed Hope Agenda depends not on how well the budget is written, but on how faithfully it is implemented,” CEDFJ added.