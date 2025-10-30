Group urges Tinubu to approve crude supply to Dangote Refinery

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his executive powers to ensure the supply of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery, describing the move as crucial to resolving challenges in Nigeria’s oil sector.

The call was made during a rally themed “National Unity Against Sabotage: Reclaiming Our Petroleum Sector for the People” held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday.

In a statement signed by its conveners — Comrades Danesi Momoh, Igwe Ude-Umanta, Emmanuel Odumosu, Olayinka Dada, Omaga Daniel, Jabir Maiturari, Jide Wolimoh, Olugbenga Adeyeye, Fisayo Michael and Fisayo Olubayo Michael — PANEP urged Nigerians to resist efforts by “economic saboteurs” to undermine local refineries, especially the Dangote Refinery.

The group commended President Tinubu for creating a business-friendly environment and for “refusing to allow vested interests in the oil sector to stifle local refining initiatives.”

“Our major objective today is a patriotic demand to Mr. President for the supply of crude to the Dangote Refinery pursuant to Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021),” the statement read.

PANEP argued that ensuring crude supply to local refineries is both a legal obligation and a matter of national economic interest. The group described it as “unfortunate and embarrassing” that the Dangote Refinery has had to import crude oil from other countries.

“The Petroleum Industry Act mandates oil companies, particularly upstream operators, to supply crude oil to domestic refineries at reasonable prices,” the group noted, urging regulators to enforce policies that support local refining.

PANEP appealed to President Tinubu to address the situation promptly, stressing that local refineries should have priority access to Nigeria’s crude.

The group also lauded the Dangote Refinery’s recent announcement to expand its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, describing it as “a national and continental milestone” that will enhance employment, boost GDP, strengthen the naira, and improve Nigeria’s trade balance.

“The supply of crude to local refineries should not be a struggle,” PANEP said. “Mr. President must ensure that no agency or institution sabotages this priority. Nigeria’s rise in the downstream oil sector depends on it.”