Group urges peaceful approach in Zamfara amid security concerns

By Juliet Umeh

The Northern Socio-Political Rights Network (NSPRN) on Monday called for caution regarding a planned protest in Zamfara State scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, citing concerns that it could affect security operations in the state.

In a statement signed by its President, Mohammed Farouk Lawal, the group emphasized the need for all stakeholders to prioritize peace and collaboration to support ongoing efforts to address security challenges.

Acknowledging the existing security issues in Zamfara, NSPRN urged organizers of the planned protest to reconsider their approach, noting that peaceful dialogue and cooperation are essential for maintaining stability.

The group also called on Governor Dauda Lawal to work closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

NSPRN stressed the importance of safeguarding lives and maintaining a secure environment, expressing hope that peace and cooperation will prevail in Zamfara State.