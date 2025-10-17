Group trains over 450 schoolgirls on cancer awareness, personal safety, self-Devt

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Concerned about the rising cases of sexual abuse and other challenges facing young girls, Blossom Girls Africa (BGA), an organization dedicated to empowering and supporting the growth of girls across Africa, has trained over 450 students from 12 secondary schools in Anambra State.

The training, which formed part of the 2nd edition of the Blossom Girls Africa Conference held at Abbey Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, focused on personal safety, breast cancer awareness, hygiene, self-confidence, emotional intelligence, and leadership skills.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Gwacham Chidiogo, Executive Director of BGA, described the event as “a gathering of strength, purpose, and possibility,” emphasizing that it was not just a conference but a movement to help girls discover their inner potential.

She said the theme, “She Can,” was chosen to remind girls that their gender should never limit their aspirations or achievements.

“What puts you on the table is not your gender, but the value you bring, your character, and the excellence you carry,” she said.

Mrs. Chidiogo urged parents, churches, and lawmakers to invest more in girl-child development, describing it as a crucial form of human capital investment. She also called for updated parenting approaches that reflect today’s realities, such as social media influence and exposure to modern risks.

“The information needed to raise a girl in 2000 is not what’s needed today. Parents must adapt, stay informed, and provide the right guidance,” she added.

She further explained that BGA’s goal is to nurture girls who are emotionally balanced, spiritually grounded, and mentally strong.

Mrs. Lynda Nnodiogu, Executive Director of Preserved Child Foundation, urged participants to learn how to recognize unsafe situations and confidently say “no” to sexual abuse.

“We must break the culture of silence that enables abuse. The girls must know their rights and where to seek help,” she said.

Favour Okonkwo, Secretary of the Service Providers Accountability Resource Committee in Anambra State, revealed that the number of names in the Nigerian Sexual Offenders Register for the state has risen significantly this year, underscoring the need for vigilance and awareness.

Other speakers included Ifeoma Ezechukwu, who spoke on breast cancer awareness; Pastor Mrs. Ifeoma Abayo, Co-founder of Chillis Food, who urged the girls to pursue their passions; Mrs. Chioma Chukwuemeka, who emphasized the power of collaboration; and Joy Uzor, who discussed developing a positive mindset and commitment to personal growth.

The conference ended with a renewed call for continuous education and empowerment initiatives to help girls grow into confident, informed, and resilient women.