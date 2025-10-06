Group to PENGASSAN: Use your members accrued check-off dues to build Private Refinery

The Stand-Up South South Security Group has advised the leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to utilize the accrued members check-off dues to build a private Refinery for both unions.

In a statement on Monday, issued by Comrade Endurance Ukutegbere, National Secretary, the group gave the advise in view of the recent dispute between management of Dangote Refinery and leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over unionization of workers in Dangote Refinery and payment of check-off dues.

According to the group, “ Going forward, it has become imperative for PENGASSAN and NUPENG to start planning to build a private Refinery with the check-off dues being paid by members”

“The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG were established the same time in 1977 and 1978 respectively, both unions can pull resources together to build a private Refinery”

The group also alleged that some members of PENGASSAN were handling operation and maintenance in all the NNPCL Refineries, and yet the NNPCL Refineries are not working, who should be blamed? . The FG and NNPCL must stop those sabotaging the NNPC Refineries “

“ Both PENGASSAN and NUPENG have been collecting these check-off dues from members since inception till now, and the accrued dues if properly harnessed may as well be enough to have built or build a Refinery solely belonging to the two unions. This suggestion to PENGASSAN and NUPENG to consider building their own Refinery, it is because there is almost no hope for when the government owned moribund Refineries would come back to life”.

It states, “ Therefore, the PENGASSAN and NUPENG can start thinking in the direction of obtaining a Refinery license from the Federal Government. The check-off dues from all members of PENGASSAN and NUPENG can be adequately channeled to building a private Refinery in any part of the Country, preferably, in the oil rich South South region ( Niger Delta)”.

The group expressed appreciation to patriotic Nigerians who have built modular Refineries in the country, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote for building the World’s largest single train Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos State, Nigeria.

“We strongly believe that PENGASSAN and NUPENG can put resources together from check-off dues to build a private modular Refinery, which will be of help to its members, create employment, and support the economy. The Nigerians who had the courage and taken the risk to invest in building Refineries in Nigeria, actually did so with a singular aim to free Nigeria from importation of refined products”

“ It is possible that PENGASSAN and NUPENG can also follow this path to build a private Refinery, and we urge the Federal Government and regulatory agencies to consider issuing Refinery license to PENGASSAN and NUPENG”.

“ Instead of having a fight with management of Dangote Refinery, the leadership of PENGASSAN and NUPENG should rather compel the Federal Government to revive PH, Warri and Kaduna Refineries”.

“ Nigeria is the only Country we have, all citizens irrespective of religion, tribes and political affiliations must contribute and join hands together to build a better Nation for ourselves and unborn generations”