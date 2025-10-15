Group seeks transparency review in aviation ministry spending

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Coalition Against Malpractices and Corruption (COMAC) has called for a transparency review of financial transactions and procurement activities in the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, urging relevant institutions to strengthen accountability mechanisms in the sector.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, COMAC; a coalition of civil society organisations comprising the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), the Association of Media Practitioners in Oil and Gas Producing Areas (AMEPROGAS), and the Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development, said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to promote openness and good governance in the public sector.

The Convener of COMAC, Comrade Odey Otunu, said the coalition had written to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011, requesting details of procurement records and contract documentation to promote transparency in public spending.

He explained that the enquiries were part of a broader civil society initiative to monitor compliance with the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and to ensure that ministries and agencies adhere to due process in contract awards.

He added that the coalition’s request sought clarifications on procurement processes and compliance documentation, noting that no conclusions had been drawn pending the ministry’s official response.

The coalition also announced plans to submit formal petitions to the Office of the President, the National Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and the Nigeria Police Force Special Fraud Unit.

“Subsequently, in furtherance of our democratic rights and to increase public awareness, we shall organise a series of peaceful marches and advocacy rallies to the National Assembly, EFCC, ICPC, and other relevant institutions.

“These demonstrations aim to compel the authorities to take immediate steps toward a transparent and independent investigation,” Otunu said.

He also said COMAC would not hesitate to seek legal redress if its request continued to be ignored.

“Should all other measures fail to yield compliance or adequate response, we shall not hesitate to approach the judiciary to obtain an order of mandamus compelling the Ministry of Aviation to honour its statutory obligation under the Freedom of Information Act,” he stated.

COMAC reaffirmed its commitment to openness and accountability, saying its actions were guided by Nigeria’s constitutional and statutory provisions on transparency and good governance.