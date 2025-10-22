Group lauds Gov Sule, Sa’adatu Yahya’s  strides in Nasarawa Scholarship board

A group, the Global Watch for Good Governance (GWGG), has lauded Engineer Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, and Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya for their unrelenting commitment to educational development in the state through the scholarship Board.

The group said the various efforts of the scholarship board has helped a lot to reposition the Nasarawa State as a beacon of learning and social progress in Nigeria.

The country Director of the group, Comrade Isaac Ikpa who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said under Governor Sule’s administration, education has been accorded strategic priority as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.

“Through the consistent funding of scholarship programs, bursary allowances, and overseas sponsorships, these interventions have provided thousands of young men and women with the financial support necessary to pursue higher education and contribute meaningfully to Nasarawa state.

“Global Watch for Good Governance recognizes that such educational investment is a visionary strategy to prepare young citizens to drive economic diversification in the state” he said

He lauded the transparent leadership of Hajiya Sa’adatu Onyashama Yahya at the board which he said has witnessed an unprecedented reform of scholarship administration in Nasarawa State. By leveraging her wealth of experience.

“She instituted a transparent and technology-driven process that eliminated inefficiency and malpractice.

“Under her guidance, the Board successfully implemented three consecutive seasons of bursary disbursements, ensuring that all qualified students received their allowances promptly and directly through verifiable channels.

“Significantly, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya initiated the digital transformation of the bursary disbursement system, transitioning from a manual payment process to a fully electronic model. This innovation commenced with the introduction of customized value cards in the 2020/2021 academic session and has since evolved into a comprehensive e-payment platform. Through this system, eligible students now apply, verify, and receive payments electronically, reflecting an efficient, transparent, and accountable process that minimizes human interference and enhances fiscal discipline.

Her administration also approved an upward review of bursary allowances, ensuring that the least-paid students receive ₦30,000, while specialized students in critical disciplines receive between ₦70,000 and ₦90,000. This progressive step earned her the affectionate nickname “Mama Alert” among students, a testament to her accessibility, empathy, and responsiveness to their needs.

Furthermore, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya successfully coordinated the payment of overseas scholarships for Nasarawa State indigenes studying in foreign universities, a program valued in billions of naira. Through transparent oversight, she ensured that all funds were judiciously utilized for their intended purposes. Such integrity and precision have fortified public trust in the Scholarship Board.

Perhaps the most defining moment of her tenure was her voluntary refund of ₦122 million to the state treasury after the 2023/2024 bursary disbursement exercise. The refunded amount represented unspent funds resulting from the disqualification of applicants who failed to meet eligibility criteria, such as the presentation of forged documents or non-indigene status. This rare gesture of accountability exemplifies her unshakable commitment to ethical leadership and fiscal responsibility. It also affirms that integrity and public service can coexist, even in an era when corruption often undermines public confidence.

The Global Watch for Good Governance views this act as a landmark example of moral courage and institutional transparency. By returning excess funds to the government treasury, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya has challenged the entrenched culture of impunity in public office and set a new standard for ethical governance. Her conduct is not only commendable but also instructive for other public officials who hold positions of trust.

In recognition of her exemplary service, Governor Abdullahi Sule’s decision to reward her with a plot of land at the Government Reserved Area (G.R.A.) stands as a fitting acknowledgment of her outstanding contribution to the state’s moral and administrative renewal. Such recognition reinforces the Governor’s commitment to celebrating integrity and inspiring excellence in public administration.

Global Watch for Good Governance believes that the synergy between the visionary leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the administrative excellence of Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya represents a model of collaborative governance that collectively positioned Nasarawa State as a model of good governance in Nigeria. The organization therefore urges other state governments, and educational boards across the country to emulate this remarkable example of transparency.

“In sum, the Global Watch for Good Governance celebrates Hajiya Sa’adatu Onyashama Yahya as an embodiment of ethical leadership and honesty, particularly at a time when Nigeria yearns for good leaders” he added