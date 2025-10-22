Group introduces handbook to promote Tinubu’s values

President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style is a masterclass in effective governance, marked by courageous decision-making and a commitment to good governance for all.

This was the view expressed by Bamidele Atoyebi, Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group, a support group for the President.

Speaking at the launch of the group’s handbook in Lagos, Atoyebi described Tinubu as an enigma and an institution that should be studied by Nigerians.

According to him, Tinubu’s values of generosity, principle of service, humility, and courage are qualities that should be emulated by all.

Atoyebi highlighted some of the President’s notable achievements, including the removal of fuel subsidy, stabilization of foreign exchange, road infrastructure development, debt management, and student loans.

He noted that these reforms have put the country on track and exceeded the expectations of many Nigerians.

The Convener emphasized that the group’s goal is not just to support Tinubu’s re-election but to raise a new generation of leaders who embody his spirit of leadership, generosity, and service.

He revealed that the group comprises highly respected individuals, including professors, engineers, and medical doctors, who are committed to spreading Tinubu’s ideologies.

Atoyebi stated that the group has coordinators in most states of the federation and has started sensitizing Nigerians on the President’s vision and ideologies.

He emphasized that the group is not just a regular support group but a platform for anyone who claims to be Tinubu’s protégé to have a deep understanding of the President’s values and principles.

The Convener noted that the group’s ultimate goal is to ensure that Tinubu’s legacy continues even after he leaves office.

“We want to make sure that we raise as many people as we can that will also have his kind of spirit of leadership, spirit of generosity, spirit of humanity, spirit of service,among others.

“With our handbook launched few days ago, we are not just only working toward his re-election, we are working toward building as many young men and women, youthful Nigerians who will understand who Bola Ahmed Tinubu is.

“Tinubu is a man who believes in generosity, a man who believes in principle of service, a man who believes in humility, a man who is courageous and a man who is politically rugged.

“He is a man who can take tough decisions, a man who believes in progressive ideas, a man who wants good governance for all. He has even done so much and he deserves to continue, with his reforms and various interventions and policies, putting the country on track,” he said.