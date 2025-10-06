Group inaugurates GBV ambassadors in Bayelsa varsity 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A gender based non governmental organisation, Fringe Voices Development Initiative, with support from the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, has inaugurated a seven-member technical team to address the issues of Gender Based Violence,GBV, in the Bayelsa State owned Niger Delta University and its environs.

‎‎Inaugurating the GBV Ambassadors at the Lecture Hall of the Faculty of Education in the Niger Delta University, the Executive Director, Fringe Voices Development Initiative, Ms Tare Maureen Amananagha, charged the newly inaugurated members to be worthy Ambassadors and coordinate the advocacy to reduce GBV in the institution and report cases to law enforcement agencies as well as organizations who stand against GBV such as Federation of International Lawyers, FIDA.

She noted that a special desk including a call number has been designated to collate reports of GBV in the state in consonance with the vision of mitigating GBV.

‎‎In her paper presentation titled: “Understanding GBV in the University Context,” Ms Amananagha, defined GBV as: “any harmful act directed at an individual because of their gender,” highlighting that the ‎common forms of GBV prevalent in universities include, sexual harassment ,unwanted comments, advances, quid-pro-quo, sexual assault and rape, sex for grades/ transactional coercion (lecturers or administrators seeking sexual favors in exchange for marks, cyber stalking , among others.

‎‎She regretted that reports collated confirm that sexual harassment, coercion, and other forms of GBV are frequent on Nigerian campuses, lamented that cases are often severely under-reported due to stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of trust in reporting structures, noting that emotional and psychological violence and sexual harassment are among the most commonly experienced forms.

‎‎She noted that challenges combating the fight against GBV covers low awareness of reporting channels and policies, fear of retaliation,victim-blaming, reputational harm, lack of survivor-centres, confidential reporting produces weak or slow investigations; lack of published outcomes, i‎nadequate counselling and mediocre-legal services on campus, as well as power imbalances that deter reporting while advocating for an anti-sexual-harassment policies with published procedures, timelines, and sanctions.

A senior lecturer in the Department of Science Education, NDU, ‎‎Dr Odual Nizoloman, Dr Stanley Boro of the Federal University Otuoke, FUO, Dr Inebaraton Preye, Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa State Council, in their separate remarks against Gender Based Violence, GBV, expressed their commitment to mentor the ambassadors towards raising a bar against GBV in the institutions.