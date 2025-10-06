Group hails Otuaro over scholarship for 160 Niger Deltans, restoring confidence in PAP

PAP boss, Otuaro

…urges support for Otuaro’s leadership

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A group called POLIVOX has hailed the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Dr Dennis Otuaro, over scholarship for over 160 Niger Deltans under the PAP, and restoring Nigerians confidence in the Programme.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, POLIVOX, Afekhai John, while appraising the performance and impact of Otuaro-led PAP, which the group pointed out that the people of the Niger Delta region are happy with the proactive leadership and transparent management principles of the PAP coordinator since he took over the leadership of the Programme.

The statement read in part, “While the national conversation often overlooks the Niger Delta, a strategic and impactful chapter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is being authored under Dr. Otuaro’s leadership, moving the region from a paradigm of pacification to one of prosperous productivity.Upon assuming office, Dr. Otuaro inherited a programme at a crossroads. His administration has since executed a philosophical shift, moving beyond stipends to what stakeholders now call the “Otuaro Doctrine”: a focus on high-value, future-proof education and sustainable entrepreneurship.”

Meanwhile, the group quoted a senior officer of the Programme as saying, “This is not just about giving a man a fish, or even teaching him how to fish.

“It is about training him to master marine engineering, aquaculture technology, and global export logistics. Dr. Otuaro sees these ex-agitators and youths not as beneficiaries, but as the future architects of the Niger Delta’s economic diversification.”

The 160 beneficiaries of the scholarship are international students whom the statement said are pursuing degrees in strategic fields like Cybersecurity, Data Science, Marine Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Renewable Energy.

The group also added that there are an unprecedented number of onshore students from the region who are also embarking on various degree programmes in Nigerian universities, creating a critical mass of a new, skilled generation.

The group also noted that Otuaro’s leadership is laying and leaving a “Legacy beyond the Programme”, acknowledging that, “A key innovation of the Otuaro administration has been its focus on sustainability.”

According to the statement, “The programme is now establishing robust Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to link trained beneficiaries with employment opportunities in the oil & gas, technology, and agriculture sectors. Furthermore, a mentorship framework is being institutionalized, where past beneficiaries who are now successful professionals guide new students, creating a self-sustaining cycle of success.”

The statement also noted that, “This is more than education; it is a strategic investment in national security. By transforming former agitators into certified engineers and data scientists, the programme is systematically dismantling the infrastructure of unrest and building a formidable bulwark for sustainable peace and development.

“The Tangible Dividend of Renewed Hope: The success of the Otuaro-led PAP represents the most verifiable proof of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the Niger Delta. The programme directly embodies its core tenets:In economic empowerment, the strategic shift to formal education and advanced vocational training is creating a pipeline of productive citizens who will drive small businesses and innovate in key sectors, moving the region’s economy away from dependency.”

The group also asserted that the confidence of the people of the region and beyond on PAP has been restored, and had thrown their weight behind it as they are seeing and feeling the positive impacts and results of the programme under Otuaro’s leadership.

“Towards national stability, the sustained peace in the region, a direct result of Dr. Otuaro’s grassroots engagement and trust-building with stakeholders, has ensured the protection of vital national oil and gas assets. This stability has directly contributed to improved oil production and, by extension, federal revenue – a key “peace dividend” for all Nigerians.

“Otuaro’s focus on the region’s most marginalized youths, the programme ensures the Niger Delta has a tangible stake in the Nigerian project, fostering a renewed sense of belonging and national unity.

“Dr. Otuaro is the embodiment of the President’s mandate in the region”, remarked a senior government official. “He has moved the Amnesty Programme from the back pages of our national consciousness to the forefront of our strategic development planning. His work is a silent, potent force for national cohesion”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the group called on Niger Deltans to support the great work the PAP boss is doing to change the narrative in the region.

“Despite these verifiable achievements, a vocal minority of retrogressive elements, threatened by this new era of accountability and progress, continue to peddle misinformation. Yet, the tangible outcomes marked by graduation certificates from world-class universities, the new tech startups emerging in the region, the palpable peace in once-restive communities, serve as a powerful, unassailable rebuke.

“The Polivox advocacy group sees this as a call to action for all well-meaning Nigerians.”It is time we celebrate our quiet achievers.

“Dr. Dennis Otuaro has opened a new chapter for the Niger Delta. He has moved the needle from conflict to construction and beat the swords into plowshares. We call on all leaders and stakeholders to see this beyond party lines and personal interests.

“Let us unite to celebrate the man who is diligently weaving the frayed threads of the Niger Delta back into the strong fabric of our nation. His success is Nigeria’s success”, John added.