Group faults Karimi’s reaction to Tinubu’s endorsement in Kogi

A political support group under the aegis of the Kogi Alliance for Renewed Hope (KARH) has faulted comments by Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West, over his reaction to the recent endorsement rally for President Bola Tinubu in Lokoja.

In a statement on Monday signed by Toba Ogundele and Idris Abubakar, the group’s president and secretary respectively, KARH described the senator’s remarks as “misleading and unfair,” noting that the endorsement rally reflected the genuine will of the people of Kogi State.

According to the group, Senator Karimi’s claim that residents were being “bullied” into supporting President Tinubu was inaccurate. It maintained that the people’s show of support was voluntary and rooted in their satisfaction with the president’s performance so far.

“The people of Kogi State do not need to be coerced to support President Tinubu — they are already convinced by his actions and performance,” the group said.

“From infrastructural projects to the appointments of deserving Kogi indigenes, Mr President has demonstrated inclusion, fairness, and capacity that speak louder than any campaign slogan.”

The statement added that the rally, which drew participation from grassroots party members and community leaders across the state, was an expression of unity and appreciation for the president’s developmental efforts.

“It is important to recognise that the event in Lokoja was peaceful, voluntary, and well-attended by people from different local governments,” KARH noted. “It was a genuine show of support and gratitude, not political manipulation.”

The group further stated that the Tinubu administration had made visible progress in improving infrastructure, increasing federal allocations, and supporting small businesses, noting that such achievements have positively impacted residents of Kogi State.

“From Lokoja to Okene, Kabba to Ankpa, the message is clear: Kogi stands solidly behind President Tinubu because they have seen the difference between rhetoric and results,” the group said.

KARH urged political leaders from Kogi to prioritise unity and collaboration in the interest of the state’s development.

“President Tinubu has shown commitment to infrastructural renewal and youth empowerment. The people of this state will continue to support his leadership as Nigeria moves forward,” the statement concluded.

