Group donates drone to vigilante group in Edo to check kidnapping

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IN an effort to check cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities, a socio-cultural group and non-governmental organisation, the Uromi Like Minds Initiative (ULMI) has donated a surveillance drone to the Esan Youths Awareness Vigilante Network to aide its anti-kidnapping activities Uromi and environs in Edo State.

ULMI is made up of sons and friends of Uromi both at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking on behalf of the executive chairman of ULMI, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray, the chairman of the organisation’s security committee, Mr Matthias Igberaese, said the initiative was conceived to strengthen local security operations and complement government efforts in the fight against crime.

Ray expressed concern over the growing cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities that have disrupted peace and economic life in Uromi insisting that the organisation could not stand aloof while insecurity continued to endanger lives and livelihoods, stressing that community-driven interventions are key to achieving lasting peace.

According to him, “We recognise that it is our collective duty to confront these challenges with courage, unity, and innovation, it is in this spirit that ULMI has pooled its resources to acquire this brand-new security surveillance drone, which we wholeheartedly believe will aid the Esan Youths Awareness Vigilante Group and other security agencies in curbing the rising tide of criminality in our land.”

He also commended the Edo State Government for its ongoing efforts in improving security architecture across the state and commended the administration’s partnership with local security outfits and its investment in intelligence gathering and surveillance technology.

Ray noted that ULMI’s gesture was designed to complement and reinforce those government initiatives.

“We must acknowledge the commendable steps being taken by the state government to make Edo safe for all. Our role as citizens and stakeholders is to support and build on these efforts through community participation and collaboration.”

He called for continued collaboration between security agencies, traditional rulers, and local government authorities in the collective effort to secure Esan land and expressed appreciation to members of ULMI both in Nigeria and abroad for their unity, sacrifice, and commitment to community service.

The chairman also called on all sons and friends of Uromi across the world to identify with the organisation by obtaining membership forms and joining its mission of community advancement.

Deacon Ray highlighted the projects and interventions that ULMI has carried out since its formation in 2020 which include the reconstruction and refurbishment of the Edo State Library in Uromi, the annual inter-secondary-school football tournament, free medical outreaches for the less privileged, scholarship awards to deserving science students at the Uromi Technical College and the College of Construction Technology, and regular support to orphanages and elderly care homes.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Esan Youths Awareness Vigilante Network, the group’s patron, Barrister Andy Akpoka, thanked ULMI for their generosity and community spirit.

He assured that the surveillance drone would be handled with utmost care and used judiciously to enhance security operations in Uromi and neighbouring communities.

“We deeply appreciate this gesture and promise to put this equipment to effective use for the safety of our people,” Akpoka said.

The donated drone, a DJI Mavic 4 Pro (512 GB Creator Combo), comes equipped with advanced imaging and navigation capabilities. It has a maximum take-off altitude of 6,000 metres above sea level and a maximum range of 30 kilometres.

The drone can operate effectively both day and night, with a flight time of between three and four hours depending on weather conditions.