Group Cautions EU, Other Foreign Interests Against Interference in Nigeria’s Electoral, Judicial and Legislative Affairs

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A non governmental organisation, Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has cautioned the European Union (EU) and other foreign interests against what it described as persistent interference in Nigeria’s democratic institutions, particularly the electoral system, judiciary and legislature.

It particularly Nigerian leaders to resist external manipulation and protect the independence of the country’s institutions from being compromised.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat.

The NGO noted that Nigeria will determine its own democratic trajectory without undue external influence, stressing that recent calls by the EU Mission for electoral and judicial reforms amount to meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

“While international partners are free to share experiences and provide support when invited, dictating reforms for Nigeria’s electoral, judicial or legislative systems is unacceptable. Democracy without sovereignty is a façade,” the statement read.

Hamzat also expressed concern that foreign interests are increasingly overstepping their boundaries, using policy advocacy, legislative lobbying and judicial influence as tools to teleguide Nigeria’s internal processes.

According to him, this trend is not only worrisome but also undermines the nation’s dignity and independence.

“Foreign nations are no longer satisfied with offering technical support; they now actively seek to shape our internal affairs to suit their own interests. This persistent interference is a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty and national security,” Hamzat added.

PeacePro stressed that genuine reforms in Nigeria must be domestically driven and rooted in the country’s unique political, social and cultural realities.

Hamzat further called on civil society organizations and citizens to remain vigilant, warning that the excessive obsession of foreign powers with Nigeria’s democratic and governance processes, if unchecked, could compromise the nation’s long term stability.

“As a nation, we must jealously guard our internal affairs. Sovereignty is not negotiable, and no country can afford to outsource its democracy to foreign powers,” PeacePro concluded.