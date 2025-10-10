Group canvasses continuity of Tinubu-Shettima ticket beyond 2027

A political pressure group under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Young Leaders has called for the sustenance of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu–Kashim Shettima leadership partnership beyond 2027, describing it as a “ticket that must remain unbroken for Nigeria’s collective progress.”

The group said the Tinubu-Shettima administration has demonstrated visionary leadership, policy consistency, and a clear sense of direction since assuming office in 2023, adding that Nigeria’s ongoing reforms require continuity to yield their full benefits.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Yusuf Ibrahim, the coalition noted that the 2023 general elections represented a major milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, where competence and proven track records triumphed over religious or ethnic sentiment.

“Nigerians voted for performance, unity, and vision — not religion or tribe,” the statement read. “The Tinubu-Shettima ticket embodies these values, and their administration has continued to drive economic reforms, institutional strengthening, and youth empowerment initiatives.”

According to the group, the partnership between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima reflects “chemistry, shared vision, and mutual commitment to national progress,” which should not be disrupted for the sake of political experimentation.

The statement further commended Nigerians for embracing merit-based politics, noting that religion has taken a back seat in the country’s political discourse — a development it described as a mark of democratic maturity.

“For the sake of national stability, unity, and progress, we must allow the Tinubu-Shettima leadership to consolidate its gains beyond 2027. The ticket must remain unbroken,” the coalition declared.