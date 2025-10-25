Great Ogboru: A victim of electoral circumstance

By Blessing Efetobor

It is often said that every setback has a comeback and as such, the comeback for Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru is 2027, in Delta State. He has a tenacious will to serve Deltans. And where there’s a will, there’s always a way.

Ever since Ogboru began his political journey in Delta State, his path has been enmeshed and fraught with betrayals and oppression from various governorship incumbents in Delta State and even the electoral umpire – INEC. This notwithstanding, he trudges on… The quest for Delta to be great again occupies the inner confines of his heart. And by Divine Grace, he would get it right come 2027.

As a prominent business man who has traversed most parts of the world, he would definitely focus on “Delta without oil”. Therein introducing the twin doctrines of manufacturing and industrialization.

This was echoed by the respected economist and Vanguard Columnist, Dr. Dele Sobowale in his column of April 6, 2025 on Page 12. According to him “Ogboru is an industrialist, and, if there is anything Delta State needs now, it is a manufacturing sector. I sincerely hope that his recent political moves are aimed at changing the landscape in the state.”

By his purposeful life, Ogboru is a man of deep and honest feelings. Moreso, he is a man of tremendous goodwill and understanding disposition sheer force of personality and the determination to implement his beliefs. If, given the opportunity, he would manage the affairs of the state with the inevitable skill of a great manager.

Chief Ogboru has a recall that in 2007, when he moved to DPP from AD, people shamelessly mocked the party for not having a national presence and spread. But surprisingly, the party produced a Senator, a House of Representative member while about 11 people became Delta State House of Assembly members only for them to destroy the party, because they didn’t want Chief Ogboru to be governor.

The year 2002, saw Chief Ogboru forming the South-South Rainbow Coalition (SSRC), a political pressure group, together with other prominent Deltans. This was the platform he used in contesting the election of 2003 having moved to AD against the incumbent governor, Chief James Ibori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

During the campaign in that year, he and his supporters faced intense political persecution. The then state government and the PDP frustrated Ogboru and his supporters by denying them access to public campaign venues and restricted his appearance on state owned television station. Despite all this shenanigans, it was generally alleged that he won that election.

Remember the 2011 re-run election in Delta State against the incumbent governor Uduaghan. You may ask, why a re-run? Was it that, the powers that be, didn’t want Ogboru as governor? After all these misdemeanors, Great Ogboru refuses to give up. He continues to give a dogged fight.

At a 2023 town hall, Ogboru presented his “Jubilee Aganda”, which is a very bold manifesto designed to revitalize Delta State through human capital investments and grassroots empowerment. This include but not limited to, skill training and marine technology for coastal communities, integrated farming and agro-allied industrialization, collaborations with security forces to curb crime via employment and civic education.

Furthermore, a governance ethos, rooted in justice, not vendetta, drawing inspiration from Mandela-etc. Chief Great Ogboru’s story is a testament to character triumphing over adversity.

If by providence, he is given the chance to govern Delta State come 2027, be rest assured that he is coming into the staple to make a very profound difference. Ogboru’s profile and pedigree are awesome. He is a man of Spartan simplicity.

Despite his high pedestal, he possesses some admirable qualities of a genuine and true leader vis-à-vis approachableness, accessibility and a firm but a never-repulsive posture. He is endowed with a prodigious intellect of doing business. Thus, he is a very industrious and a devoted executive. A team player who believes in sound management discipline.

According to former president Tubman of Libertia, (of blessed memory), a man’s life should be measured in terms of achievements, his involvement, his joys, his sorrows, his aspirations and above all, his contributions to the joy and happiness to his fellow-men. He is a seasoned business administrator of impeccable track records. Chief Ogboru is a man who is awash with modern ideas by virtue of his exposure, yet he hasn’t lost touch with his traditional norms. And as such, it is his type of personality that is urgently needed in Delta State come 2027.

Efetobor is resident in Asaba, Delta State.