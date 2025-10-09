Graceland Foundation spreads hope at Independence Day charity event

Deacon Philip Okuabo President, Graceland Foundation

By Yemisi Suleiman

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Graceland Foundation once again demonstrated the power of compassion through its annual “Hands Up for Nigeria” charity outreach — an initiative that has brought relief and hope to thousands of Nigerians over the past 13 years.

Held on October 1st, this year’s event gathered volunteers, medical personnel, and donors who provided food, clothing, and free medical care to about 3,000 beneficiaries. Despite heavy rainfall that affected turnout, the atmosphere remained charged with a spirit of unity and empathy.



Deacon Philip Okuabo, President of the Grace Foundation, said the initiative was born out of a desire to rekindle hope among struggling Nigerians. “We’re trying to give hope, that’s our motto,” he said. “At Grace Foundation, we give hope. And what we’re doing is extending our little hand of fellowship to put some little smile on the faces of these people.”



Over the years, the “Hands Up for Nigeria” project has evolved into more than a charity event — it has become a symbol of resilience and shared humanity. For many of its beneficiaries, it represents a lifeline during tough economic times.



Speaking on the broader national situation, Deacon Okuabo acknowledged that while there may be early signs of recovery, everyday Nigerians still face significant hardship. “It’s possible that Nigeria is turning a corner… some prices are becoming stable,” he noted. “For instance, the fuel price is getting stable. Maybe those are the indices he is looking at and saying we have turned the corner.”



He, however, encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and law-abiding despite economic challenges. “People should not lose hope,” he urged. “They should be optimistic and believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. They shouldn’t go and get into trouble because of the economic downturn.”



Deacon Okuabo also called on government leaders to act with compassion and foresight in implementing policies that affect citizens. “The government should be responsive and should seek wisdom,” he said. “In order for the policies to be well articulated, not just on the spur of the moment.”



As the Graceland Foundation continues its mission of service, the “Hands Up for Nigeria” initiative stands as a beacon of hope — proving that philanthropy, empathy, and faith in humanity remain vital tools in building a stronger, more inclusive nation.



In Deacon Okuabo’s words, “We are all people. For me, there’s no preference. There’s no special person. We are all people.”