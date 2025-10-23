GPON, UNICEF complete 20-day WASH intervention in Adamawa communities

By Juliet Umeh

GOALPrime Organization Nigeria, GPON, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, under the Rapid Response Mechanism, RRM, has concluded a 20-day lifesaving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, intervention across Girei and Demsa Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

The initiative was designed to assist flood-affected and cholera-prone communities by restoring access to safe water, preventing disease transmission, and strengthening public health resilience.

According to the Country Director of GOALPrime Nigeria, Professor Christopher Chinedumuije, a total of 671,185 litres of water were chlorinated in 112 water points, including hand pumps, shallow wells, and communal tanks across Demsa (58) and Girei (54).

“This effort provided thousands of households with safe drinking water, effectively breaking the transmission chain of Vibrio cholerae and other waterborne pathogens,” he said.

Prof. Chinedumuije, a Professor of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Studies, explained that the project reached over 102,249 individuals, including 18,145 men, 26,663 women, and 57,441 children, who were sensitised on hand washing, safe water storage, menstrual hygiene management, and waste disposal through structured community sessions.

He added that GPON also carried out loudspeaker campaigns and radio awareness programmes in markets and other public spaces across the two local government areas.

“These campaigns reinforced hygiene behaviours, encouraged hand washing with soap, and increased vigilance against cholera outbreaks,” he said.

To further promote hygiene sustainability, GPON constructed 10 tippy taps — eight in schools and two in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) — to improve access to hand washing facilities in learning and health environments.

The organisation also distributed 50 surgical scrubs (25 each) to two PHCs in Girei and Demsa to enhance infection prevention and control (IPC). Hundreds of bars of soap and handbills were also distributed to households, schools, and market stalls to promote hand washing and hygiene practices.

Chinedumuije noted that GPON field teams collected real-time hygiene and health data to support evidence-based decision-making and coordination with the Adamawa State WASH and Health Clusters.

He said the restoration of safe and chlorinated water to vulnerable communities has strengthened public health and infection control capacity, while also deepening hygiene awareness through mass media and community outreach.

“The 20-day GPON WASH response in Girei and Demsa underscores our commitment to timely, evidence-based, and community-driven humanitarian interventions that save lives, restore dignity, and build resilience among vulnerable populations in Adamawa State,” he said.