Gowon @ 91: You are a living symbol of unity, peace, service — Senator Mark

David Mark

…Says his humility, integrity, and faith-driven leadership remain a moral compass for younger generations

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Former President of the Senate and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has described former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), as a living symbol of unity, peace, and service.

In a goodwill message to mark General Gowon’s 91st birthday, Senator Mark praised the elder statesman for his enduring legacy of peace, unity, and selfless service to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, the former Senate President lauded Gowon for his sacrifices in preserving the nation’s territorial integrity and fostering post-war reconciliation.

“General Gowon’s life and legacy remain a shining testament to humility in leadership, devotion to national unity, and unwavering faith in the destiny of Nigeria,” Mark said. “As one of the country’s foremost statesmen, his contributions to preserving Nigeria’s territorial integrity, post-war reconciliation, and peace-building efforts stand as enduring pillars of our national history.”

He recalled that as Head of State from 1966 to 1975, General Gowon led Nigeria through one of its most challenging periods, holding firmly to the ideals of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ after the civil war — a philosophy that continues to inspire unity, forgiveness, and healing.

Senator Mark further noted that even in retirement, General Gowon has remained committed to promoting peace, prayer, and patriotism through initiatives such as Nigeria Prays, proving that service to the nation transcends public office.

“His humility, integrity, and faith-driven leadership continue to serve as a moral compass for younger generations,” Mark added.

He thanked God for Gowon’s long life, sound health, and enduring spirit of service, describing him as “a father of the nation, a bridge-builder, and a true patriot,” while wishing him many more years of peace and divine grace.