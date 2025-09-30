Govt, stakeholders urged to prioritise special needs children, girl child

WARRI—Chief Executive Officer of Herpotential Special Needs Initiative, Mrs. Gbubemi Ukpetenam, has called for greater prioritisation of issues concerning special needs children and the girl child in Nigeria, stressing that inclusive policies and deliberate interventions are needed to secure their future.

She made the call in Warri, Delta State, on Sunday, during the official launch of the NGO at Ishaka Hotel, Refinery Road, Effurun. The event also witnessed the unveiling of popular entertainer, MC Emmaralo, as the organisation’s Brand Ambassador.

Mrs. Ukpetenam explained that the initiative was established to bridge the gap for children with special needs who are often marginalised and left behind. According to her, Herpotential is driven by compassion and designed to promote inclusion, awareness, counselling, and care, particularly for the girl child.

> “Herpotential exists to bridge the gap for children with special needs who are often forgotten. We are committed to building a platform of inclusion, protection, love and care for society’s most vulnerable, and we invite the public to support this cause. There is no limit to the help we are ready to offer,” she said.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Dr. Philip Ariakpoyeri Ileleji, a Chartered Accountant and lecturer at Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, described the NGO as “a laudable dream that requires the support of men and women of goodwill.”

He commended the founders, Mr. and Mrs. Ukpetenam, for their philanthropic zeal and urged government at all levels to adopt policies that uplift the girl child in education, politics, and economic participation.

“The girl child is passionate, resilient and accommodating—we must invest in her potential,” Dr. Ariakpoyeri said.

In his goodwill message, Rev. Dr. Philip Ozuem, Senior Pastor of Living Proof Int’l Christian Chapel Inc. and Spiritual Guardian of the NGO, described the launch as a divinely ordained milestone.

“Disability is not inability,” he said, pledging his ministry’s continued spiritual and material support for the NGO’s activities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Mr. and Mrs. Ukpetenam, supported by Dr. Ariakpoyeri, Rev. Ozuem, and MC Emmaralo.

Brand Ambassador Unveiled

The high point of the event was the unveiling of MC Emmaralo as Brand Ambassador. In his acceptance remarks, the comedian expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged to use his influence and platforms to amplify the NGO’s message.

“This marks the beginning of greater things. Wherever I go, I will spread the message of Herpotential Special Needs Initiative,” he said, announcing the NGO’s Secretariat at No. 2 Nnwewi Street, off Aka Avenue, Refinery Road, Effurun, Warri.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services at Ekpan Health Centre, Mrs. Aghoghovwia Enoh Stella, commended the Ukpetenams for their proactive contributions, including the renovation of the health centre even before the NGO’s official unveiling.

She emphasised the importance of adolescent health education, particularly for girls with special needs during puberty.

Also, Mrs. Ejoh Boyo Joy, Head Teacher of Alderstown Special School for the Deaf, lauded the initiative for reminding children with disabilities that they are not forgotten.

Despite a light drizzle on the day, the atmosphere remained charged with excitement and hope as participants departed with renewed commitment to fostering a society that empowers all children, regardless of physical, mental, or social challenges.

With strong leadership, spiritual backing, and a vibrant ambassador in MC Emmaralo, Herpotential Special Needs Initiative is poised to become a transformative force for inclusion in Delta State and across Nigeria.