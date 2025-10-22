Governor Lawal launches nutrition council, decries dangers of malnutrition

Governor Dauda Lawal has described malnutrition as not only a health crisis but also an economic barrier and a major threat to human capital development in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor stated this on Tuesday during the official launch of the Zamfara State Nutrition 774 Initiative, held at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Gusau.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Nutrition 774 Initiative is a community-driven, multi-sectoral programme designed to enhance nutritional outcomes across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas.

The statement added that the Zamfara State Council on Nutrition will oversee and coordinate the implementation of sustainable nutrition activities across the state.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the establishment of the council marked a transformative step toward improving the health and well-being of Zamfara’s children and citizens.

“We cannot build a secure, resilient, and prosperous Zamfara on a foundation of poor nutrition. An investment in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life is the single most significant investment we can make in this state’s future,” the governor said.

He explained that the Nutrition 774 Initiative adopts a community-based, multi-sectoral approach, recognizing the interconnection between nutrition, health, agriculture, education, social protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

“By focusing on strengthening our local nutrition efforts and empowering our women, the N774 Initiative aligns with our state’s Rescue Agenda. To that end, I am proud to announce the formal constitution of the Zamfara State Council on Nutrition and our full commitment to the N774 Initiative,” Lawal added.

The governor emphasized that the Zamfara State Nutrition Council, comprising key commissioners and senior government officials, has been granted full authority to set policy direction, coordinate nutrition programmes, and supervise implementation across the state.

“One of the council’s primary tasks is to drive the N774 Initiative to every local government in our state. This launch today is, therefore, a call to action,” he stated.

Earlier in her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs. Uju Rochas Anwukah, commended Governor Lawal’s administration for its remarkable performance in the health sector, particularly in prioritizing nutrition and public health interventions.