Governor Bago awards automatic scholarship to female student

…Gifts Parents N5m for Supporting Her Education

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Luck has smiled on young Adiyatu Ayuba Adamu, who designed and presented a portrait of the Niger State Governor, Muhammed Umaru Bago, during a public function in Minna, the state capital.

Impressed by her creativity and dedication, Governor Bago announced an automatic scholarship for Adiyatu to cover her education up to any level of her choice. In addition, he gifted her parents ₦5 million for supporting their daughter’s education.

The gesture, according to the governor, was aimed at encouraging female education—a priority in Niger State and across Nigeria.

The presentation took place during the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of 13-horsepower hand-driven power tillers, relief materials, and life jackets by the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) in Minna.

Receiving the portrait, Governor Bago commended Adiyatu for her exceptional artistic talent and commitment to learning.

“I really appreciate this young Adiyatu for her efforts, especially for going to school. I am offering her tuition-free education throughout her academic pursuit as encouragement for her dedication and hard work,” the governor said.

“This will also serve as motivation for other girls across the state to embrace education. In addition, I am giving ₦5 million to her parents in recognition of their support and encouragement.”

In a further show of appreciation, the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, also announced a ₦1 million gift for Adiyatu in recognition of her remarkable talent.