Governor Alia mourns, as Benue buries renowned Professor Elaigwu

The Executive Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has paid tributes to late Professor Jonah Isawa-Elaigwu, who passed away on 22 July in Jos, Plateau State.

In a condolence message at Professor Elaigwu’s funeral service in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday, Governor Alia described the deceased as “illustrious son” of the state and “a tall figure in the academic world.”

He noted that the famed professor of political science made his mark in nation-building through “teaching, research, public lectures and publications.”

“We will remember him for his integrity, intellectual brilliance, and commitment to the unity of our nation,” the governor said.

Similarly, the deputy governor of the state, Dr Sam Ode, represented by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Edeh Ogwuche, said the deceased left an indelible mark in the academia, “shaping minds and informing policies rooted in justice, equity and altruism.”

“As a distinguished scholar of political science and international relations, his voice resonated in academic halls, policy fora, inspiring countless individuals to pursue excellence, integrity, and service,” Dr Ode said.

In his funeral oration, the deputy governor recalled the late scholar’s contribution in bridging the gap between the tiers of government aimed at deepening federalism.

As Professor Elaigwu’s casket laid at the Isawa Memorial Academy at Otukpo, a high school he founded as symbol of his legacy in knowledge production, the immediate-past deputy governor of Benue, Engr Benson Abounu, said the late academic inspired him and generations of scholars to pursue their dreams.

We were looking up to Professor Elaigwu because of his academic brilliance. He contributed to the development of federalism in Nigeria, particularly during the military government of President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida,” he recalled.

The officiating minister at the funeral service, the Archbishop of the Methodist Church in Benue State, the Most Reverend Joshua Ngbede, urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of love and forgiveness which Christ embodied.

The cleric lauded Professor Elaigwu for his life of service and integrity.

He urged mourners and sympathisers at the funeral service to recommit their lives to the promotion of peace and development of Nigeria.

One of the highlights of the event was a rendition by students of the Isawa Memorial Academy for their beloved proprietor.

Students dressed in their colourful uniforms lined the hilly way to the academy as pallbearers conveyed Professor Elaigwu’s remains in a brown casket to the funeral grounds.

In line with his death wish, the late professor was interred in the precinct of the school as his bereaved children and relatives wept uncontrollably.

The national burial committee of the late Elaigwu, led by Professor Sunday Ochoche, led dignitaries including Justice Ejembi Eko; a retired justice of Nigeria’s Supreme Court Air Vice-Marshal Monday Morgan (retd), and academics from the University of Jos, where Professor Elaigwu lived much of academic life.

Earlier, nights of tributes were held in the deceased honour in Abuja and Jos where former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and two ex-Senate Presidents – David Mark and Iyorchia Ayu, where they paid glowing tributes to Professor Elaigwu for the remarkable life he lived.

Professor Elaigwu, 77, was until his passing, President, Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR) and Professor Emeritus (Political Science), University of Jos.

At the tribute to the deceased academic in Abuja, Victoria Elaigwu said their father was an “accomplished international scholar who mentored several younger scholars.”

“He taught us the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion, leading by example in everything he did. His legacy is one of patriotism, resilience, kindness, and unyielding love.

“We will carry his memory in our hearts forever,” she said.

Born in 1948, Prof. Elaigwu served as a teacher, researcher, and adviser to successive governments in Nigeria.

He was globally recognised for his expertise in federalism, political stability, and democratic governance.