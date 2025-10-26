Government authorities urged to support survival of small business nationwide

The Executive Secretary of the Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, Barrister George Utomhim, has has called on relevant authorities to encourage the survival of small businesses at all cost.

Arguing that small businesses were family home support structures and that any attempt at depriving them of necessary government incentives was tantamount to hampering peace and development, Utomhim said there is an urgent need to track the impact of funding budgeted for small businesses over the years.

He decried that government-targeted programmes and policies designed to strengthen small business across the country hardly benefit small businesses because such programmes are channelled through weak institutions and, most often, government beneficiaries.

According to him, this gives no room for checks and balances.

“The majority of small businesses are feeling unprotected and separated from government and governance due to the absence of an enabling grassroots policies and environment.

“These businesses are strangled and impoverished. The impact of policies and frameworks designed to benefit and enhance their capacity for growth and sustainability are not seen.

“We, therefore, need a clear cut direction to reconcile all the divides that will reflects in the survival of small businesses across the states, as relevant government authorities are hell bent in dividing the frameworks and policies further, rather than embracing them to sustain the growth of small businesses,” he said.