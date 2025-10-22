Gov Sani lauds Tinubu, DSS over covert operation to tackle Illicit firearms, gunrunning

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) for their decisive efforts in dismantling a gunrunning syndicate.

The Governor has extolled efforts made to recover a cache of arms and ammunition through coordinated covert operations in the state.

The governor described the successful sting operation as a major boost to ongoing security reforms under his administration’s Kaduna Peace Model.

Sani stressed that there would be no hiding place for bandits, arms traffickers, or their collaborators.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, (SAN), Sani said the operation demonstrated that Kaduna’s peace framework, anchored on intelligence sharing, inter-agency collaboration, and community engagement, was producing tangible results.

“There must be some bad eggs who want to rubbish government’s efforts, but the DSS in Kaduna has done wonderfully well. This is the kind of result we get when institutions work together,” Sani said.

The governor praised the synergy among security agencies, noting that sustained collaboration has made Kaduna one of the most stable states in the North-West.

“His Excellency has been consistent in supporting allthe security agencies, and that teamwork is paying off,” he added.

Sani reiterated that the Kaduna Peace Model remained both preventive and proactive, combining non-kinetic engagement with actionable intelligence.

He said the approach had significantly reduced crime rates and is now being studied by other states as a model for peace and stability.

The governor expressed appreciation to PTinubu and the Director-General of the DSS for strengthening the state’s security architecture, stating that Kaduna had witnessed improved coordination and operational efficiency under their leadership.

He also urged the residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

“When you see something, say something. Your identity will be protected. Together, we will keep Kaduna safe,” Sani assured.

The DSS arrested three suspects linked to a major gunrunning network supplying weapons to bandit groups across the North.

The suspects were apprehended in separate covert operations in Igabi and Kachia Local Government Areas.

The first suspect, aged 30, was intercepted along Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass in Igabi while transporting arms concealed in sacks of maize. Recovered items included two AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, 220 rounds of live ammunition, and four empty magazines.

Two others, aged 44 and 38, were later arrested along the Kaduna Abuja expressway with three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and ₦69,050 hidden in their vehicle.

It also revealed that the weapons were being transported to a notorious bandit network in Niger State, with Kaduna serving as a transit route.

According to security sources, the DSS is intensifying efforts to track down other members of the syndicate and dismantle their operations across the Northwest.

The source added that Tinubu had directed the service to dismantle the entire ring of the gunrunning syndicate, their sources, and the bandits they were supplying arms to.

