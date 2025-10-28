Gov Radda appoints Hadi Sirika Chairman, Governing Council, Katsina varsity

Sirika

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Sen. Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ibrahim Almu-Gafai, the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He said the appointment, for the first year of tenure, took effect in October 2025.

Almu-Gafai quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, as saying that Sirika’s appointment was based on the recognition of his outstanding qualities and performance exhibited over the years.

He added, “The Governor urged the appointee to bring his vast experience to bear in his new assignment.”

Sirika, an aviator and politician, was born on March 2, 1964, in Dubawa, Sirika B Ward, Dutsi Local Government Area of the state.

Sirija is the new District Head of Shargalle, the ‘Marusan Katsina’.

He is a graduate of prestigious institutions, including the Petroleum Helicopter Institute, Flight Safety International and Delta Aeronautics, all in the United States of America.

The appointee also holds a Master of Science Degree in Aviation Management.

He was a Member of the House of Representatives, Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, between 2003 and 2007, and a Senator representing Katsina North, 2011 to 2015.

Sirika served as Minister of Aviation from 2019 to 2023 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The governor congratulates Sen. Sirika on his well-deserved appointment, and wish him Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his duties as Chairman of the Governing Council, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) Katsina,” SSG Garba-Faskari said.

