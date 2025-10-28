Gov Otu presents N780.6bn 2026 budget of inclusive growth

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River State

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, yesterday presented a total budget outlay of ₦780.59 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a budget of inclusive growth designed to consolidate on the gains of his administration’s people first philosophy.



Presenting the Appropriation Bill before lawmakers in Calabar, Governor Otu said: “I approached the task with a profound sense of duty, obligation, and determination to the development of our dear state.” He noted that the annual budget presentation transcends bureaucratic ritual, stressing that “it is a sacred social contract between government and the governed, a public declaration of collective intent to enhance the well-being of our people.”



Unveiling his 2026 fiscal vision, Otu said the new budget was the outcome of “wide-ranging consultations with civil society, private sector players, NGOs, and the general public.” He added that his administration would henceforth measure development through the Human Development Index (HDI) rather than GDP. “We will judge progress by how much better our people live, learn, and thrive,” the governor declared, promising expanded access to education, healthcare, and electricity for rural entrepreneurs.



Otu announced a shift in development assessment from Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the Human Development Index (HDI), stressing that 2026 will focus on expanding access to education, health, and social protection. “The impact of development must be felt in the lives of our people,” he said. The governor further revealed plans to operationalize the Cross River Social Investment Programme, CRSIP, designed to empower the elderly, women, youth, and vulnerable groups through a non-political, multi-sectoral framework.



Governor Otu said the proposed ₦780.59 billion budget marks a 17 percent increase over 2025, with ₦519.6 billion (67%) earmarked for capital expenditure and ₦260.96 billion (33%) for recurrent spending. The sectoral distribution, he said, allocates ₦421 billion to the economic sector, ₦163 billion to social services, ₦164 billion to general administration, ₦28 billion to law and justice, and ₦3.6 billion to regional development. “This budget,” Otu concluded, “is designed to strengthen our revenue base, drive human capital development, and secure a prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Cross River State.”



Reflecting on the 2025 fiscal performance, the governor stated that last year’s “Budget of Sustainable Growth” was revised from ₦538 billion to ₦642 billion following improved revenue inflows and prudent management of resources. “We cannot spend an extra kobo without the legal instrument of appropriation,” Otu declared, underscoring his administration’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance.



He explained that the supplementary budget became necessary due to urgent road repairs, rural electrification, and counterpart funding for national and international projects. “We also introduced the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Initiative to combat preventable deaths among mothers and infants — a project that required immediate funding,” he added.



Highlighting the 2025 budget performance, Otu described it as “one of the best in the country.” He said: “Our budget is performing optimally. Cross River ranked number one nationwide in routine immunization coverage with 95 percent, a clear proof that our People First agenda is working.” He listed major road projects including the Adiabo-Ikoneto Road, the dualization of the Esuk Utan–Depot Road, and the Yahe–Ebo–Wanakom–Wanikade axis as evidence of infrastructure-driven progress.



The governor also pointed to remarkable gains in power and health sectors. “We have lit up our cities with solar-powered streetlights and energized rural communities through solar mini-grids,” he said.

He added that health facilities across all three senatorial districts had been renovated and equipped, while the new General Hospital in Ikom nears completion. “Every School of Nursing in Cross River has now met accreditation standards,” he affirmed.

Otu further disclosed that work on the Obudu Passenger and Cargo Airport had reached an advanced stage, while pre-construction negotiations for the Bakassi Deep Seaport were ongoing. “We are not just providing infrastructure,” he said with conviction, “we are building the future, restoring Cross River as a maritime and logistics hub in West Africa.”



On the administrative front, the governor announced that his government had implemented the national minimum wage across all tiers, cleared the first tranche of gratuities for retirees, and commenced the second. He also revealed that “fibre optic connectivity has been extended across MDAs for efficient service delivery,” while land administration had been digitized with resumed issuance of Certificates of Occupancy.