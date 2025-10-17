Gov Otu marks 66th birthday with 7,000 widows in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Over 7,000 widows gathered at the Cross River State Library Complex in Calabar to celebrate Governor Bassey Otu’s 66th birthday, in an event that underscored the governor’s compassion and commitment to supporting vulnerable groups across the state.

Speaking at the gathering, the leader of the widows, Mrs. Uduak Spencer, lamented the increasing rate of widowhood, noting that “an average of one man dies daily, leaving behind a widow.” She expressed deep appreciation to Governor Otu for remembering and celebrating with them, describing his gesture as rare among political leaders.

Another widow, Mrs. Felicia Eyaba, commended the governor for identifying with them, saying, “Widows are often the least remembered in society, but here you are celebrating with us. You have done well.”

The governor’s wife, Mrs. Eyoawan Otu, also expressed delight at the large turnout, thanking the widows for their prayers and support for the administration.

In his remarks, Governor Otu said he chose to spend his birthday with widows to reaffirm his solidarity with those often neglected in society. “I decided not to celebrate my birthday with anyone else except the widows,” he said. “Your husbands may be gone, but God has not forgotten you.”

The governor acknowledged the economic challenges facing families and commended women for their resilience and contributions to society. He assured the widows that his administration would continue to protect their interests and provide avenues to channel their complaints.

Governor Otu also issued a stern warning to extortionists who exploit widows in markets under the guise of collecting levies and tolls. He vowed that those involved would be made to refund the money extorted from women traders, especially those dealing in agricultural produce.

“Our administration has set up a mechanism to receive complaints directly from the grassroots to ensure that no one is left unheard,” Otu added.

The event featured songs, prayers, and words of appreciation from the widows, who described the celebration as the first of its kind in the state.