Gov Oborevwori commissions NDDC’s office, sues for partnership on roads

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state yesterday commissioned the permanent office of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in Warri, Delta state with an appeal to the commission to partner with state governments to fix bad portions of federal roads across its member states.

The governor admitted that state governments were rich enough under the administration of President Bola Tinubu to support some of the projects , noting that he recently flagged off reconstruction of a bad portion on the Warri -Sapele road at a cost of

N37.5 billion naira.

Governor Sheriff said his government would collaborate with the NDDC and other partners to construct the proposed Warri – Excravos road project even as he commended the board of the NDDC for its impact in the region in the last two years.

Earlier Managing Director of the commission , Dr Samuel Ogbuku and the Chairman Chiedu Ebie said the commission was ready to partner with state governments in its mandate areas to tackle issues of underdevelopment , adding that the newly commissioned office for Delta state in Warri is now among the permanent offices of the NDDC.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for effectively funding the commission.

” This project ( the Secretariat ) that lasted about 13 years is now completed. This is evidence of the renewed hope agenda. When we took over NDDC, it had only two state offices of its own. The one in Rivers and the one in imo which the commission inherited from the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Development Commission, OMPADEC. “, he said.

The Minister of Regional Development , Engr Abubakar Momoh , Chairman House Committee on NDDC, representing Ethiope federal constituency, Delta state , Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and others lauded the board and management of the commission for the newly commissioned office and other projects.