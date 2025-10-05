Gov Mbah has done more than enough in two years to deserve second term – Group

Gov Mbah

…as Tomorrow Is Here Movement Inaugurates Enugu East Zone Coordinators

A socio-political group in Enugu State, Tomorrow Is Here Movement, has declared that Governor Peter Mbah has achieved enough in just two years in office to merit a second term in 2027, describing his performance as unprecedented in the state’s history.

The declaration came during the weekend inauguration of the group’s Enugu East Senatorial District coordinators at the Nike Lake Landmark Resort, Enugu. The event drew political leaders, private sector representatives, women groups, professional bodies, and stakeholders from the six local government areas of the district.

Patron of the Enugu East Zone, Alhaji Friday Sani, commended the governor for transforming Enugu into a model state through visionary and people-focused projects. He said the movement was determined to ensure Mbah’s re-election to consolidate ongoing development.

“Governor Mbah has shown that nothing is impossible for leaders who are truly committed to service. The level of development witnessed in just two years—especially in agriculture and industry—has made him the best performing governor in the country,” Sani stated.

He cited the governor’s transformation of agriculture from subsistence to industrial scale through the establishment of 260 farm estates, procurement of hundreds of tractors, and wide-ranging support for farmers as proof of Mbah’s commitment to economic diversification and food security.

Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Tony Okonkwo, noted that the movement was firmly rooted across the 260 electoral wards of the state, spreading the message of good governance and leadership. He urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to mobilize across political lines and communities to sustain the push for Mbah’s return in 2027.

Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Engr. Ezenta Ezeani, praised the governor for setting a new benchmark for leadership, saying Enugu had become a reference point for good governance.

“Within two years in office, Governor Mbah’s achievements are being compared with those who spent eight years in power. People are amazed at his speed and quality of delivery. Yet, the governor insists the best is yet to come,” Ezeani said, urging members of the movement to act as “missionaries of continuity.”

Chairman of Enugu East Local Government, Engr. Beloved-Dan Anike, highlighted the governor’s impact in the district, including simultaneous construction of 27 roads, youth training in the aviation sector, expansion of health coverage to 5,000 residents, and provision of free WAEC registration for over 1,700 families.

Other speakers, including Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, PDP Chairman of Enugu East Zone; Hon. Ejike Jude, member representing Igboeze North Constituency; and Hon. Nkiru Ugwuagu, Deputy Chairman of Ezeagu LGA, described the Tomorrow Is Here Movement as a grassroots platform to sensitize and mobilize citizens on Mbah’s transformative achievements.

They pointed to investments in smart schools, healthcare, water projects, roads, and youth empowerment as evidence of sustainable development under his leadership.

The highlight of the event was the formal inauguration of the zonal coordinators, who pledged to begin grassroots mobilization immediately to ensure overwhelming support for Governor Mbah’s re-election in 2027.