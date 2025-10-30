Gov. Mbah commends MTN Foundation for investing in education and youth empowerment

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Government has praised the MTN Foundation for its sustained investment in education and youth empowerment across Nigeria.

Governor Peter Mbah described the foundation’s scholarship scheme as a vital contribution to human capital development. Represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, the governor gave the commendation on Wednesday at the 2025 MTN Foundation Scholarship Award and Alumni Induction Ceremony held at The Dome Event Centre, Enugu.

Governor Mbah expressed delight that Enugu hosted this year’s edition of the programme, which recognises outstanding students in science, technology, and other disciplines, as well as visually impaired scholars under the Foundation’s special scheme for the blind.

He noted that MTN’s interventions in education align with the state’s vision of transforming learning through innovation and technology. He added that the administration prioritizes education, allocating 33 percent of the budget to the sector.

“We have launched the Enugu State Education Transformation Plan (EETP) to move from rote learning to experiential learning, innovation, and productivity,” Mbah said. “Through our Smart Green Schools, which commenced in September, we are equipping our children with the skills to compete globally.”

While commending MTN Foundation for seeing education as a key driver of national growth, the governor encouraged the telecom giant to extend its corporate social responsibility initiatives to other critical sectors impacting citizens’ lives. “We share the same philosophy with MTN Foundation in viewing education as a catalyst for development. The state government is open to partnerships with MTN to deliver more impactful projects,” he added.

The General Manager of MTN Foundation, Calima Inino, described the scholarship and alumni induction ceremony as a celebration of excellence, resilience, and the boundless potential of Nigerian youth. She revealed that the foundation has awarded nearly 15,000 scholarships since its inception, benefiting over 5,000 students nationwide.

“You are not here by chance,” Inino told the new scholars. “You have demonstrated not just academic excellence but character and resilience. Through the MTN Skills Academy, we will continue to equip you with digital and leadership skills to prepare you for the future.”

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Enugu State, also commended MTN Foundation for constructing and equipping a modern science laboratory at Union Boys Secondary School, Awkunanaw, highlighting it as an example of how public-private collaboration can transform educational outcomes.

One beneficiary, Akas Favour Ngozi, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), thanked the foundation for believing in the students’ potential and providing the platform to pursue their dreams.

The event drew education stakeholders, government officials, parents, and members of the MTN Scholarship Alumni network, who praised the initiative as a model for sustainable youth development in Nigeria.