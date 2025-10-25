Gov Lawal to PDP: Let’s go far, not fast

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

•Urges unity amid rising tension ahead of PDP Convention

•Says leadership contest must not derail party’s future

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ZAMFARA State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday called for calm and collective purpose within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fresh tensions brew over its leadership choices ahead of the 2025 National Convention in Ibadan.

Lawal’s appeal comes amid reports that some North-West PDP stakeholders have rejected the region’s consensus arrangement that produced former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as the preferred candidate for National Chairman, a move that has deepened anxiety over possible divisions within the opposition party.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDP Special Duties Committee in Abuja, Governor Lawal sought to steady the party’s ranks, warning that internal rifts could undermine the PDP’s broader goal of regaining national relevance.

“In politics, it’s about give and take. No matter who is selected, there will always be agitation from other members. It’s normal. What matters is ensuring that everyone is carried along,” he said.

The governor said the PDP had come too far to be distracted by factionalism, adding that the coming convention should serve as a moment of renewal, not rivalry.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our party’s history, a moment that demands unity, not division; fiscal responsibility, not wastefulness,” he noted.

‘If You Want to Go Far, Go Together’

Drawing on an African proverb, Lawal reminded members that true political endurance rests on patience and teamwork.

“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. Our ambition is not merely to have a convention, but to forge a path far into the future, the future of this country,” he said.

‘No Shaking, No Alarm’ on Defections

Addressing recent defections from the PDP to other parties, Lawal shrugged off concerns, saying political realignments were not unusual. “The only thing that is constant and permanent is change. In 2015, when PDP had about 29 or 30 governors, what happened at the end of the day? So, no shaking, no alarm,” he said.

He maintained that the PDP remained resilient and would bounce back stronger, provided members prioritise unity over self-interest.

Governor Lawal also used the occasion to inaugurate the Special Duties Committee, describing it as the ‘central nervous system’ of the 2025 National Convention.

“This committee is entrusted with the most vital lifeline of the convention. You are the Convention’s central nervous system, ensuring that every organ functions with the resources it needs to succeed,” he said.

The committee, he explained, will oversee fundraising, budgeting, and financial oversight for all other subcommittees, tasks that will determine whether the convention runs smoothly or stalls.

“You are the guardians of our collective trust and the stewards of our ambition. Your mandate requires not just diligence but absolute integrity and vision,” Lawal told the members.

He urged other committees to cooperate fully, saying the Special Duties team could only succeed with collective effort and open communication.

On preparations for the convention, Lawal assured party members that logistical arrangements were well underway to ensure that delegates are transported and accommodated comfortably in Ibadan.

“People will be transported from their regions to Ibadan, and I guarantee that everyone will be accommodated. By the grace of Allah, we will have a very successful convention,” he said.