Gov Idris welcomes global security consortium to Kebbi, reinforces fight against criminality

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), has welcomed a global security consortium, G-Safety, to the state as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security operations and support the fight against criminality.

Governor Idris received the delegation on Wednesday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where discussions focused on partnership opportunities in intelligence sharing, capacity building, and technological support for security agencies operating in the state.

Describing the visit as timely and strategic, the governor said the collaboration would complement existing federal and state security efforts, particularly in areas affected by criminal activities.

“We invited them to advise and work with us so that our security agencies can understand, respond effectively, and live up to expectations in addressing challenges in some local government areas,” Idris said.

“We want to hear what they have to offer, agree on workable terms, and, if convinced, collaborate to achieve lasting peace.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ahmed Saleh Junior, Security Consultant for G-Safety, said the consortium — headquartered in Beijing, China, with over 36 branches worldwide — provides comprehensive security solutions to governments and institutions.

He explained that the firm’s intervention in Kebbi would bolster ongoing federal efforts to combat terrorism and organized criminal groups operating in parts of the Northwest.

“The Federal Government has deployed significant military, paramilitary, and intelligence assets across the country to address insecurity. Our role is to support these efforts by providing advanced intelligence and technological support to ensure that people can sleep with their two eyes closed,” Saleh said.

He added that G-Safety would assist Kebbi State in generating credible and actionable intelligence to improve operational efficiency.

“We are offering the Kebbi State Government a first-class, state-of-the-art digital intelligence collection and collation system to strengthen coordination with existing federal security structures,” the consultant explained.

“Our goal is to help counter and stamp out the tide of insecurity in the state.”

Governor Idris reiterated his administration’s commitment to exploring innovative approaches to peace and security, stressing that his government would continue to collaborate with credible local and international partners to protect lives and property across Kebbi State.