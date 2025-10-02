Gov. Idris signs N43.29bn revised 2025 budget into law

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris , has assented to the N43.29 billion revised 2025 appropriation bill passed by the State House of Assembly.

Idris signed the bill into law on Wednesday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, in the presence of the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Usman Muhammad-Zuru, and other legislators.

He commended the lawmakers for their cooperation with the executive, describing the cordial relationship as beneficial to the people of the state.

“I appreciate the House of Assembly for being alive to its responsibilities and working closely with the executive for the betterment of our people.

“ The house has truly demonstrated that it belongs to the people, and since the inception of this administration, we have never had any disagreement with them.

“ Anything we bring to the house always passes through the required legislative processes after thorough scrutiny this shows the commitment of the assembly to doing a clean job for the state,” the governor said.

Earlier, Muhammad-Zuru pledged the assembly’s continued cooperation with the executive in driving development across the state.

He explained that the passage of the revised bill followed exhaustive deliberations to align its provisions with prevailing fiscal realities and development priorities.

The Speaker also disclosed that during plenary, the House considered a motion by Hashimu Usman (Yauri- APC) calling on the government to rename the newly constructed Government Girls Secondary School, Tsamiya, Tundi, Yauri Local Government Area, after the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi.

He said the school would henceforth be known as Sarki Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi Girls Secondary School, Tsamiya, Tundi, Yauri LGA.

“The House, after due consideration, forwarded the revised 2025 appropriation bill of N43.29 billion to the governor for assent in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Muhammad-Zuru added.

Vanguard News