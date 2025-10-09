Gov Eno signs ₦695bn 2025 Akwa Ibom supplementary budget

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.
By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo
Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has signed into law the ₦695 billion supplementary budget passed by the State House of Assembly.
The signing took place on Wednesday during the State’s October Project Delivery Meeting held at Government House, Uyo.
Appreciating the legislature for its prompt passage of the supplementary appropriation, Governor Eno reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and effective service delivery.
“All hands are on deck, and we will continue to carry out our duties with probity and dedication for the benefit of all. With the supplementary budget, we are further fired up to ensure full implementation of government programmes and projects,” he said.
Following the signing, the governor released ₦60 billion to contractors with verified Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs), directing heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and Delivery Advisors to ensure strict adherence to project timelines and quality standards.
The October Project Delivery Meeting featured updates on key projects across sectors, including:
Tree Crop Revolution
State Electricity Market
Tourism Destination Marketing
Arise Senior Citizens Centre
Arise Resort
Ibom Tourism Summit
Renovation of Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort
Christmas Unplugged event
Oron Maritime and Jetty Project
CNG City Bus Project
AKBC House
Ikot Ekpene International Market
Renovation of Assembly Complex and Speaker’s Lodge
Court of Appeal Complex
Airport development projects
Itam Industrial Park
Equipment Leasing Company
Ibom Model Farm
RAMP Project
Ibom International Hospital
General Hospitals in Ukanafun and Ibiono Ibom
Mother and Child Hospital
Aviation Village
Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, commended the initiative, describing the delivery review as a model of transparent governance.
“We have never witnessed this kind of delivery review in our state. It gives us a clear understanding of what is happening across sectors. For me, this is a strong oversight function,” Otong said.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.