Gov Eno inspects new CBT centre with capacity for 2,000 daily tests

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has inspected the newly established Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre located at the State Secretariat in Uyo, expressing satisfaction with its world-class standard and capacity to conduct 2,000 tests daily.

The high-tech facility, designed to test applicants for the forthcoming civil service recruitment exercise, is equipped with high-speed internet, modern computers, and a comfortable, well-lit environment to ensure seamless examinations.

Speaking after the inspection on Thursday, Governor Eno commended the Ministry of Science and Digital Economy and the project team for their excellent work and directed that the model be replicated across the state, particularly in upcoming youth-friendly centres.

“This is an excellent innovation that must be replicated across our state. We need to have more merit-based programmes in the civil service because it will definitely enhance the quality and commitment of staff,” the Governor said.

Governor Eno, who was accompanied by the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, and Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, and technology-driven civil service.

“The civil service is the engine room of governance. If we don’t get the civil service right, we would never get governance right,” he stressed.

He added that the introduction of CBT-based recruitment would help eliminate favouritism and promote competence in the state’s civil service.

“We need people who understand basic computer use and are confident in what they are doing. The introduction of this Computer-Based Test in our recruitment will considerably eliminate godfatherism and allow competence to take centre stage,” he explained.

Governor Eno said the CBT process would also encourage applicants to take examinations seriously, emphasizing that recruitment will be based solely on merit.

“We need to be practical about it — eliminate all encumbrances so that applicants can prepare effectively. If they perform well, they would be taken; if not, they can prepare to write again next time,” he added.

Commissioner Dr. Frank Ekpenyong lauded the Governor’s vision, disclosing that the centre can accommodate 400 applicants per session, with up to 2,000 candidates tested daily in batches.

Also, Elder Effiong Essien, Head of Civil Service, praised the initiative as a mark of dynamism in governance and announced that the CBT recruitment examination would commence within ten days.

“Applicants should be confident. The facilities and processes are simple, familiar, and designed to ensure fairness,” he assured.

