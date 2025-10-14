Gov Diri urges special consideration for Bayelsa in federal jobs

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other federal agencies to reform their recruitment policies to promote equity, fairness, and federal character in employment.

Diri, represented by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call during a courtesy visit by Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Zone G, Mrs Abolupe Oladoyin-Bewaji, in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

He decried the current federal recruitment pattern, which allocated job slots based on the number of Local Government Areas (LGAs) per state, noting that it consistently disadvantaged states like Bayelsa with fewer councils.

“Bayelsa, with only eight local government areas, the lowest nationwide, receives disproportionately fewer employment opportunities compared to states with larger numbers of LGAs,” Diri said.

He described the policy as unjust and undemocratic, stressing the need for urgent reforms that reflected fairness and gave oil-producing Bayelsa a true sense of inclusion within Nigeria’s federal structure.

Diri also urged the NIS to establish a passport production centre in Bayelsa to minimise delays, cut costs, and reduce the time residents spend accessing passport services in other states.

He commended the Ministry of Interior and NIS leadership for recent reforms but said more needed to be done, especially in improving border surveillance along the state’s vast waterways.

“We’re willing to support the establishment of a marine unit for immigration in Bayelsa to enhance security and curb illegal entry through the waterways,” he said.

He reiterated the state’s readiness to partner with the NIS on visa issuance, passport processing, and diplomatic reciprocity, which he noted were crucial for national development and international engagement.

Diri again emphasised Bayelsa’s marginalisation, urging federal agencies to consider special concessions by allocating additional employment slots to states with fewer LGAs during recruitment exercises.

“For instance, if 10 slots are allocated per LGA, states with 30 or more LGAs receive hundreds, while Bayelsa gets only 80 slots. That’s clearly unfair.

“Bayelsa deserves a fairer deal. We request additional job slots to bridge the gap and reflect true federal character in employment distribution,” he said.

In response, Mrs Abolupe Oladoyin-Bewaji said her visit aimed to foster stronger ties with the Bayelsa government and explore collaborative efforts beneficial to both parties and the Nigerian federation.

She acknowledged Bayelsa’s economic importance, especially in oil and gas, assuring that the NIS remained committed to professionalism and patriotism in all its operations within the state and beyond.

The ACG commended Bayelsa’s consistent support for security agencies and identified areas like border security, passport issuance, and community engagement as key opportunities for future collaboration.

Vanguard News