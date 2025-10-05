Gov. Dauda Lawal mourns elder statesman, Amb. Jabbi Maradun

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed his condolences to the family of the late elder statesman, Amb. Muhammad Jabbi Maradun.

The late Ambassador Jabbi passed away at the age of 82 in Abuja on Saturday, after a prolonged illness.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described Ambassador Muhammad Jabbi as a dedicated elder statesman who worked tirelessly to ensure the creation of Zamfara State.

The statement read in parts: “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Ambassador Muhammad Jabbi Maradun, a distinguished elder statesman and a true son of our beloved state, Zamfara.

“Ambassador Jabbi was born on November 12, 1943, in Maradun local government area.

“Ambassador Maradun served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Tunisia from 1999 to 2003.

“He was a prominent figure in the movement for the creation of Zamfara State.

“Following the establishment of Zamfara State, Ambassador Jabbi joined the pioneer military administration under Colonel Jibril Bala Yakubu, where he served as Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, and Tourism.

“His political affiliations included the GNPP, NPN, and NRC parties, and he was a stakeholder in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“His final public service role was as a Federal Commissioner with the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, a position he held with distinction from 2005 to 2015.

“On behalf of the people of Zamfara State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the emirate, and the people of Maradun Local Government for this great loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah as his final resting place.”

SULAIMAN BALA IDRIS

Spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor

October 05, 2025