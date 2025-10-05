Gov. Dauda Lawal mourns Elder Statesman, Amb. Jabbi Maradun

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has condoled with the family and community of the late elder statesman, Ambassador Muhammad Jabbi Maradun, who passed away in Abuja on Saturday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor described Ambassador Maradun as a dedicated leader who made significant contributions to the creation and development of Zamfara State.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Ambassador Muhammad Jabbi Maradun, a distinguished elder statesman and a true son of our beloved state, Zamfara,” the statement read.

Born on November 12, 1943, in Maradun Local Government Area, the late Ambassador served Nigeria in various capacities. He was the country’s Ambassador to Tunisia from 1999 to 2003 and played a key role in the movement for the creation of Zamfara State.

Following the state’s establishment, Maradun served as Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, and Tourism under the pioneer military administration led by Colonel Jibril Bala Yakubu.

He was also active in politics, with affiliations spanning the GNPP, NPN, NRC, and later the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His last public service position was as a Federal Commissioner with the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, where he served from 2005 to 2015.

Governor Lawal extended condolences to Maradun’s immediate family, the emirate, and the people of Maradun Local Government, praying for Allah’s forgiveness of his shortcomings and granting him Aljannah Firdaus.