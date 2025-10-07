Gov Bago’s deputy loses 46-year-old brother

Yakubu Garba

Umar Garba, the Chief Imam of Rafin-Kuka, and the younger brother of Niger Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba has died at the age of 46.

This was contained in a statement by Hajiya Ummulkhatume Abdullahi, Press Secretary to Niger Deputy Governor in Minna on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said Garba died in the early hours of Tuesday in Rafin-Kuka in Shiroro Local Government during a brief illness.

She added that the deceased left behind a wife, two children and an aged mother.

The burial of the deceased would take place at the Kuta Central Mosque, Shiroro Local Government.

The statement prayed for Allah to forgive the deceased soul and grant him eternal rest in paradise.

(NAN)