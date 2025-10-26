Gov. Aliyu urges Sokoto women to champion community development

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Governor Ahmed Aliyu has urged women across Sokoto State to take active roles in driving social and economic development within their communities, stressing that women’s participation is vital to achieving sustainable progress in the state.

The governor made the call during the turbaning ceremony of a prominent legal practitioner, Barrister Sa’adat Yunusa Muhammad, who was conferred with the traditional title of Gimbiyar Dange by the Sarkin Bauran Dange, Alhaji Bello Usman, in Dange Local Government Area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Aminu Dodo Iya, Governor Aliyu described the honour as a well-deserved recognition of Barrister Sa’adat’s contributions to the legal profession and humanitarian service. He commended the traditional institution for acknowledging the growing influence and leadership of women in community development.

He noted that the honour reflects the evolving role of women as community builders and partners in progress, urging the awardees to continue using their skills, knowledge, and compassion to advance the development of Sokoto State.

In his remarks, the District Head of Dange, Alhaji Bello Usman, explained that the conferment of traditional titles was in recognition of the awardees’ track record in community service, women’s empowerment, and educational advancement.

He also conferred the title of Mayanan Dange on Barrister Sa’adat’s husband, Barrister Ahmad Muhammad Musa, noting that the couple’s shared commitment to humanitarian causes serves as an inspiration to younger generations.

The monarch lauded the new titleholders for their service and dedication to humanity, saying they embody the values of leadership, compassion, and cultural preservation.

Speaking at the event, Barrister Hafsat Sahabi Dange praised the Sarkin Bauran Dange for his inclusive leadership, especially in empowering women through traditional recognition. She recalled that during the Sokoto Caliphate era, women such as Nana Asma’u, daughter of Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo, played crucial roles in education and social reform — a legacy today’s women must continue.

In her acceptance speech, Barrister Sa’adat Yunusa Dange expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged to use her position to promote education, women’s empowerment, and community development.

She described the title as both an honour and a call to service, vowing to continue supporting humanitarian initiatives and strengthening community ties through her Sa’ar Mata Foundation.

As part of the activities marking her turbaning, Barrister Sa’adat visited the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, where she donated cash grants and relief materials to women and the less privileged.

The colourful ceremony, attended by government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders, featured traditional music, dance, and cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage of the Dange people and highlighting the growing recognition of women as vital partners in shaping Sokoto’s future.