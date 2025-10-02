Gov Alia hosts families of fallen heroes announces scholarships, support packages

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has pledged scholarships and economic support to families of security personnel who lost their lives in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of the state on September 19, 2025.

The governor met the bereaved families in Government House, Makurdi, in an event that formed part of the activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Governor said his administration chose remembrance over celebration to appreciate the supreme sacrifice paid by the late security personnel.

He described them as heroes whose service and sacrifice would never be forgotten. “Their sacrifice will never be in vain,” the governor assured, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

Governor Alia also thanked the families for their courage, stressing that the government would continue to stand by them in their grief. He assured them that they were not alone in bearing the heavy loss.

To ease their burden, he announced that scholarships would be provided for all children of the deceased officers and directed the Director General of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbwamwuan (retd), to compile the beneficiaries’ list without delay.

The Governor further directed the Commissioner for Trade and Industry to “support the widows by engaging them in small-scale businesses that would help sustain their families.”

Governor Alia commended the Federal Government for its efforts in restoring peace to Benue and urged citizens to promote unity, growth and development, noting that honouring the sacrifices of the fallen heroes required working together to sustain harmony in the state.