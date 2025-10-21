Gov Alia condoles Senator Moro over deaths of children

Benue’s Gov, Rev, Hyacinth Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia has condoled the Senate Minority Leader/Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro over the death of his son, Victor Moro, and his grandson, Abba Moro Jnr.

‎This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi by Mr Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Alia described the deaths of the lawmaker’s sons within 24 hours of each other, as painful and devastating, saying “anyone who believes in humanity will be touched by the double tragedy”.

He urged the lawmaker, his family, the people of Benue South, and the entire state to accept what had happened as the will of God, who gives and takes away life.

‎The governor prayed God to grant the departed sons, eternal rest.

Victor, who had recently completed his studies in Turkey, reportedly returned to Nigeria to begin his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Sadly, he died in a fatal motor accident along the Mararaba axis in Nasarawa state, just 24 hours after the burial of his father’s grandson.

Vanguard News