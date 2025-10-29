Gov Alia approves new interim management for Lobi Stars

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has approved an Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi pending the full restructuring of the club.

According to a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the committee is expected to take charge immediately and ensure smooth administrative and technical operations ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) seaso

The newly appointed members are the Chairman, Terver Ikya, Media Director, Emmanuel Uja, Technical Director, Harry Yachi, Admin/Board Secretary (Ministry of Sports) Terzungwe Chugh, and a lawyer, Owocho Ogiri who serves as member.

Governor Alia also directed the committee to immediately register Lobi Stars for the upcoming NNL season, stressing that failure to meet administrative obligations would not be tolerated.

He warned against any form of distraction, urging the appointees to work collectively to ensure the club’s return to top-flight football.

The governor expressed confidence in the team’s capacity to reposition the Makurdi-based side for improved performance on and off the pitch.