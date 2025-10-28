Gov. Abiodun rewards Super Falcons with ₦50m

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the Super Falcons a cash gift of ₦50 million as a way of motivating them.

Governor Abiodun made the announcement via his official Instagram page on Tuesday during the team’s courtesy visit to his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The reception was held on Monday ahead of the Super Falcons’ second-leg fixture against the Amazons of Benin Republic in the ongoing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

In his address, the governor described the financial reward as a token of appreciation for the team’s consistent excellence and historic achievements in WAFCON tournaments, notably their record 10th continental title secured in Morocco.

He wrote, “While playing host to the Super Falcons yesterday ahead of their WAFCON 2026 qualifier against Benin Republic, we announced a ₦50 million support package in recognition of their inspiring performance and to further motivate them. This gesture reflects our administration’s unwavering commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

“From modernizing the MKO Abiola International Stadium to establishing a world-class sports hub, we are investing in facilities and opportunities that nurture champions and elevate Ogun State as the true Gateway to Excellence.”