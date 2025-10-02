Gov AbdulRazaq visits, sympathises with Oke Ode, other communities over kidnappers’ attacks

Gov Abdulrazaq

….Says govt, security forces working hard to restore lasting calm

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday visited Oke Ode in Ifelodun Local Government to commiserate with the community and families who lost loved ones to recent kidnappers’ attacks.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls, commended the security forces for their efforts, and reassured the community that peace would soon be fully restored.

He also extended condolences and solidarity to all the communities affected — from Ifelodun to Irepodun, Isin, Ekiti, Edu, and Patigi.

“We have come to commiserate with the community over the attacks. It is to also commend the security forces, forest guards, and vigilante for repelling them and restoring peace back to the community,” he said.

“It’s been quite challenging. Everything is being put in place to mitigate its effects, and make sure we end such occurrences.”

The Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; State Director of DSS; State Commandant for NSCDC, Dr. Umar Mohammed; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; and Chairman of Ifelodun, Hon. Femi Yusuf.

During the visit, he received briefings from security officers and stakeholders from Oke Ode and neighbouring Igbaja, including the National President of Oke Ode Development Association, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ajala; Elder Oyin Zubair; and the youth leader.

The Governor had earlier issued a statement commiserating with affected communities, noting that much more must be done to safeguard lives and property.