Gospel Artist PVO set to release new single “TESTIMONY” — An anthem of salvation and grace

By Benjamin Njoku

UK-based gospel artist, songwriter, and missionary pastor PVO (Pastor Victor Femi Ojo) has announced the release of his highly anticipated single, “TESTIMONY,” set to drop on October 25, 2025, across all major streaming platforms.

“TESTIMONY” is more than just a gospel song—it’s a heartfelt declaration of faith, redemption, and divine transformation. Inspired by PVO’s personal encounter with God, the track chronicles his powerful journey from the secular music scene to a life dedicated to ministry and evangelism.

Formerly active in secular music, PVO experienced a dramatic turning point at the Word of Faith Bible Institute, where he encountered God’s overwhelming love and grace. That experience gave birth to “TESTIMONY,” a moving anthem that celebrates salvation, gratitude, and the life-changing power of God’s mercy.

Now serving as a missionary pastor with the World Mission Agency (Winners Chapel International) in Bristol, PVO continues to spread the gospel through both his music and ministry. His passion for soul-winning and revival shines through his songs, with “TESTIMONY” serving as a vessel of encouragement and spiritual renewal for listeners worldwide.

“‘TESTIMONY’ is my personal story,” says PVO. “But it’s also for anyone who has experienced God’s mercy. It reminds us that God still saves, still heals, and still transforms lives.”

With its soul-stirring lyrics, heartfelt vocals, and rich gospel instrumentation, “TESTIMONY” promises to uplift and inspire audiences across generations.

Release Information: Title: TESTIMONY, Artist: PVO (Pastor Victor Femi Ojo), Genre: Gospel / Contemporary Christian, Release Date: October 25, 2025 and Available On: All major streaming platforms