Goodluck Mfonnom sets new standards in Oil and Gas supply chain management

An oil and gas expert, Goodluck Agbor Mfonnom, has said that strategic procurement and local content innovation remain the two key pillars for driving sustainable change in the industry.



He explained that the goal is to build an ecosystem where procurement goes beyond cost reduction to promote value creation, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability.

Speaking with newsme in Lagos, Goodluck maintained that supply chains should not only provide facilities effectively but also build national capacity, empower local businesses,



and support the socio-economic development of the host communities.

According to him, ” local content innovation which does not consider indigenous participation as an incidental factor, but rather as a competitive edge,

“It is through institutionalizing local firms into the supply chain systems that creates a symbiotic growth on both sides: the international oil firms will have access to reliable and context-sensitive



partners, and the local firms will gain knowledge, skills, and a competitive advantage”

He added that procurement is not merely a transactional business, but an art that balances both global requirements and local realities. His philosophy emphasizes the idea that industries that are efficiently and fairly embedded within their supply chains will gain access to sustainability far beyond market instability.



Among his landmark accomplishments is the innovation of frameworks that integrate the suppliers, regulatory bodies, and operators using clear procurement models. The systems bring transparency to operations, minimize leakages, and promote accountability. Goodluck proposes the idea of digitalization in procurement, where information-driven insights enable smarter sourcing, reduce risks, and eliminate inefficiencies. Innovation to him does not only involve new technologies, but also re-thinking old structures to discover the value that was hidden in the past.



The philosophy of Goodluck does not stop at systems and strategies. He asserts that the key to sustainability lies in individuals, in making professionals, contractors, and communities own the results. He achieves this by creating local pipelines of talent and supplier capacity, ensuring that the transfer of knowledge is not temporary but long-term, and that future generations will be able to operate effectively in the global oil and gas market. He encourages a participatory culture within the supply chain by making stakeholders not competitors, but collaborators, thereby fostering a sense of shared responsibility and success.



He said his research models have shown oil and gas operators integrating sustainability into their procurement systems, local firms becoming global suppliers, and policymakers implementing regulations to encourage innovative efforts while protecting accountability.



Supply chain redefinition involves not only what is being converted today, but also the development of systems that are flexible, inclusive, and effective for the future’. resilience is not how much you can take before you are thrown, but how much you can take and then use as a stepping stone to wiser, more collective

development.