Gombe commissioner, orderly die in auto crash

The Gombe State government has announced the death of its Commissioner for Internal Security, retired Col. Abdullahi Bello.

This is contained in a statement by Gov. Inuwa Yahaua, through Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House.

The governor stated that the deceased died alongside his police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Husaini, in a tragic motor accident on Friday along the Malam Sidi-Gombe road.

He said the late commissioner was returning from Maiduguri, Borno, after attending the North East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR).

“We received the heartbreaking news with profound sadness; the late commissioner was a disciplined officer and dedicated public servant.”

According to Yahaya, Bello brought his wealth of military experience, leadership and patriotism into the service of Gombe State, playing a vital role in consolidating the peace and security for which the state is renowned.

“Bello will be remembered as a pillar of discipline, courage and selfless service.

“He carried out his duties with unmatched diligence and a deep sense of responsibility.

“His demise is a monumental loss not only to his family and our government but to Gombe State and Nigeria at large.”

He recalled the deceased’s impactful contributions in the State Executive Council, particularly in shaping policies on internal security, inter-agency collaboration and community safety.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his associates, and the Balanga Local Government community.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.”

The governor also sympathised with the family of the late police orderly, Hussaini, who also lost his life in the tragic accident, describing both men as patriots who died in active service to the state and the nation.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the commissioner’s driver, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. (NAN)