Gombe APC stalwart Garkuwa resigns from party

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Alhaji Lawal Bappah Ahmed Garkuwa, has resigned from the party.

He announced his resignation in a letter dated 3rd October, 2025 addressed to the Shamaki ward chairman of the APC.

Garkuwa who holds the traditional title of Walin Gabas of Gombe, revealed that the decision was hard, adding that he took it in order to remain true to his political values.

“This decision was not made lightly. It follows wide consultations and deep self-reflection, particularly on the need to remain true to my political values and vision.

“At this time, I have chosen to remain neutral and independent while I carefully assess and seek a political party that truly aligns with my ideals and aspirations for genuine service, leadership, and development of my constituency, my dear State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“I sincerely appreciate the relationships, experiences, and opportunities I gained during my membership in the APC, especially my service as a member of the Logistics and Support Group in the presidential campaign council, during the 2023 presidential campaign and elections”, he said.

He said he remained committed to continuing his political journey on a path that best reflects his convictions and his unwavering dedication to the people.