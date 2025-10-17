Golf: We can compete with the best in the world – Onoshakpor

Golf

By Jacob Ajom

As the 2025 6 Division Python Open Golf tournament, holding at the Python International Golf Club, Port Harcourt nears the climax, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr Raphael Onoshakpor after witnessing the performances of participants has expressed satisfaction with the tournament, which has caddies, veterans, amateurs and professionals in action.

According to him, “I am quite impressed and pleased with the resilience shown by the players despite the weather challenges. The couple of delays have not set us back because everyone, including the veterans came out to play. That says a lot, I am pleased.”

Speaking on the potentials of golf in Nigeria and Africa, Dr Onoshakpor declared that golfers in Nigeria and Africa can mix it with their American and European counterparts if given the right environment.

“We can play and compete with the best in the world. There is nothing extra ordinary about playing golf, there’s almost no shot that most of the professionals here cannot play. But we need to get them doing it consistently”, he said.

“Golf is a game of knowledge, if you know how to play a chip shot or any other shot, you play it and if you do not know it, you forget about it. We need to consciously invest in equipment, skills set, at government level, our institutions and even at club level”, he added.

Onoshakpor further stated that the aim of the Open golf tournament was to provide opportunity for people from different cadres of their immediate community, especially, the caddies, veterans, amateurs and professional to mingle, interact and learn from one another. “It is interesting when you watch them and see the synergy amongst them, as they try to influence one another to play a better game. It cuts across different cadre and it is an exchange of skills set, one you do not see every other day”.

The tournament is also chiefly aimed at discovering and harnessing talents. These are talents, who ordinarily may not have the opportunity of being discovered. Such competitions in the past and present have been able to identify talents, which the club tries to encourage to develop in the game.

The tournament, which enters day-six today is featuring professionals, guests(handicap 19 and above) and ladies strut their stuff, while curtain would be drawn on this year’s edition on Sunday.